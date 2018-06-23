Meet the Hartlepool team competing in a World Cup this weekend

A Hartlepool dance school is taking on competitors from across the globe in the Dance World Cup.

More than 50 dancers from the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts are representing their country as part of Team England in the competition which is being held in Barcelona this weekend.

Performers aged six to 18 have trained at their school in Whitby Street South for months and now they will be up against rivals from more than 50 countries.

The Dance World Cup kicked off on Friday, June 23, and will run until Sunday, July 2.

Youngsters from Hartlepool will join fellow dancers from across the UK in the battle against 5,000 competitors from around the world.

Speaking just days ahead of the competition, school founder and teacher Val Armstrong said: “It is a great experience for them.

“The rehearsals have been going amazing.

“We are just going to see how it goes as the standard is so high and there are so many amazing countries competing this year. Any medals we come home with will be a bonus this year.”

Val’s students will be contesting the categories of solos, duets, trios, troupes and will expected to do 24 performances over the course of the competition.

It was back in November that the Hartlepool team found out that it had qualified to be a part of Team England.

A panel of judges chose them after they watched videos which had been submitted of their performances.

It is the second consecutive year that students from the school have qualified to take part in the international event. Last year, 11 dancers travelled to Germany to represent their country in the same competition and scooped three golds.

Ahead of this year’s trip, the school appealed for donations to raise £20,000 to pay for the likes of travel costs and expenses for the dancers.

Val added: “The response we have had to the fundraising has been amazing and everybody has pulled out the stops.”

Val’s daughter Hollie Sorelle McCully, who teaches at the school, was joining Val on the trip.

Hollie, a former performer in London, was recently given a prestigious Classique de Danse award in the category of the best Theatre Professional Teacher. She took up teaching four years ago at the school which has seen its students go on to take up places at prestigious performing arts colleges, and perform on the West End.