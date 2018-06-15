Meet the two new police dogs signed up for work with Cleveland Police

One of the North East's police forces is welcoming two pawesome new recruits.

Maggie and Skye are the newest and youngest additions to the police dogs for Cleveland - and at just 12 weeks old, the pair are training to become Specialist Search Dogs.

The English Springer Spaniels will be trained to detect a range of things with their highly-developed sense of smell such as money, explosive, drugs and firearms.

They will also be trained to work in public places to search for people in possession of narcotics.

Dog Trainer Constable Darren Gobie and Police Constable Chris Lambert are the lucky handlers of the pups.

PC Lambert teamed up with some children from Myton Park School, Ingleby Barwick, to choose Skye's name. Over the next 18 months the officer and his dog will make regular visits to the school allowing the pupils to follow her training process.

Smiling for the camera.

PC Lambert said: “I thought it would be a great idea to tie in with a school in the local community.

"Recruiting new dogs is a huge deal and it’s an exciting and educational opportunity for the pupils to meet a police dog, choose her name collectively as a team and to better understand the training process for police dogs, and police roles in general.

"The children were delighted to participate in this and I am sure they will all build a lovely bond with Skye over the coming months.”

PC Lambert, along with partner agencies will also be using the visits to the school to deliver lessons on internet safety and safety around animals.

Police Constable Chris Lambert and his dog Skye.

The officers and the dogs will need to work very closely as team throughout the training process to build a special bond together. Training is both mentally and physically challenging for both the dogs and handlers, as every programme must be passed to qualify.