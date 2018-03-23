Meet your 2018 Hartlepool Chippy of the Year winner

A much-loved Hartlepool eatery is the ‘plaice’ to be for fish and chips ... after it was named chippy of the year for the second time.

Mary Lambert, whose history dates back more than 55 years, has only been serving fish and chips in the Villiers Street restaurant for six years, after branching out from its usual fare.

We asked you to help us find the best chip shop in the Hartlepool area – and you responded with a list of 20 establishments, from which 10 were shortlisted.

The family-run business made our shortlist of the town’s best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants and invited readers to pick their favourite, who did not disappoint with their amazing response.

The restaurant can now add to its list of accolades, it is the second Hartlepool Mail Chip Shop of the Year award it has won.

Manager Philippa Lambert Shaheen said she was delighted at being given the vote of confidence by Mail readers, and said it was an honour to be named the best in the town for a second year after a previous win in 2016.

“We are thrilled we’ve won,” she said.

“It’s the second time we’ve won and we’ve had an amazing response to our fish.”

Mary Lambert has its roots in the 60s and prides itself on sourcing tasty local produce, which is one of the reasons the restaurant made our pick.

“We’ve only done fish and chips for six years,” Philippa added.

“But the restaurant has been here more than 55 years.

“We only use fresh fish, which we have delivered from Hartlepool Quay every day, and this really does make a difference.

“We are very excited to have won.

“We also only use Maris Piper potatoes.

“We cook everything fresh to order.

“Everybody comments on how white the fish is – they can’t believe it.

“It’s fantastic.”

Although customers are familiar with Lambert’s as a great place for a sit-down meal, many are still surprised to discover it also offers a traditional fish and chip takeaway service for those who prefer to enjoy its tasty fish at home, or even outdoors.

Mary Lambert saw off tough competition from the town’s finalists and runners-up Almighty Cod, Gills Golden Takeaway, Fish Face, Cod on the Rocks, Youngs, Mariners, Riley’s Fish Bar, West View Chip Shop, Verrills, Gregs, Whites Fish Shop, Warren Fisheries and Redz.