Memorial event for former Hartlepool United boss Neale Cooper

A memorial event is to be held in honour of former Hartlepool United manager Neale Cooper as his family thank fans for their "overwhelming support".

Cooper - who enjoyed two spells in charge at Victoria Park - died aged 54 on Monday after a fall at his home in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular Scotsman since his death, and a celebration of his life will be held next Friday at Pittodrie Stadium, the home of Aberdeen FC.

A private family funeral will also be held.

In a statement, the Cooper family said: "Neale James Cooper passed away peacefully on May 28, 2018, aged 54, with his family by his side.

“A loving son to Anne, father to Amy, Alex, and Ellie, brother to Shirley, and uncle to Doug and Suzi, he left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered and will be sorely missed by those he left behind.

“The family would like to express their gratitude to Police Scotland, the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary paramedics, A&E and ICU departments who cared for Neale in his final hours, and the media for respecting their privacy.

“Neale will have a private family funeral and there will be a public memorial event at Aberdeen Football Club.

"The family would like to thank Aberdeen Football Club for organising the public memorial event and for the support they have shown.

"The family are also very touched and grateful for the overwhelming support and thoughts of the public and fans.”

The memorial event will take place within the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie next Friday, with entry at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The family have urged all friends, colleagues and supporters to attend and pay their respects.

Complimentary tickets will be available on the night at the RDS Lower turnstiles, and in advance from the ticket office at the stadium.