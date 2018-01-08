Men charged as police confirm 11 arrests in Boro v Sunderland FA Cup clash

Six men have been charged in relation to disorder surrounding Saturday's FA Cup match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed a total of 11 arrests in connection with the game, which was hosted at Boro's Riverside Stadium with a 1pm kick off.

Officers have charged Scott Robson, 21, from Sunderland, with a public order offence and he is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. February 7.

The following will appear at the same court on Wednesday, January 31.

They are:

*Scott Mould, 23, of Sunderland, who is charged with a public order offence

*Jack Smith, 21, of Hartlepool, who is also charged with a public order offence

*Stephen Garside, 30, from Peterlee, is charged with possession of a class A drug.

*Gareth Cook, 34, from Middlesbrough, who is charged with affray

*David Fagen, 35, of Middlesbrough, who is charged with assault.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old man have been cautioned for possession of a class A drug.

A 51-year-old has been cautioned after he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a police officer.

A 31-year-old man has been released under investigation after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of throwing a missile, has also been released under investigation.

The match saw the home team beat Sunderland 2-0.