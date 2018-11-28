Met Office issue weather warning for North East with 'very strong winds' expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with high winds expected to batter the North East tomorrow.

The organisation says that a spell of wet and windy weather is expected for the region, with a small chance of very strong and disruptive winds.

The warning has been put in place for 3am to 2pm on Thursday.

Forecasters say that some short term loss of power and other services is possible while "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

Some buildings could also be damaged, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Heavy winds are expected tomorrow.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Injuries and danger to life could also occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.