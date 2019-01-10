Met Office says there’s an ‘enhanced risk’ of snow in the North East this January

Will it snow in the North East in January? This is what the Met Office has said.

Temperatures have dipped over the past fews days and as cooler weather becomes more prominent, snow is on the horizon.

According to the Met Office, snow could hit the north of England as early as next week, with a further enhanced risk of snow from late next week onwards and during the last week of January.

The UK Outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather. Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”

“Temperatures overall will be close to the seasonal average, but from late next week onwards there is a greater chance of cold spells giving more widespread frosts and an enhanced risk of snow, especially in the north and east.”

The end of January also looks set to see snow in the north of England, including the north east, with colder weather and increased likelihood of snow continuing in early February.

“During the last week of January and into early February, there is an increased likelihood of cold conditions being established generally across all of the UK,” add the Met Office.

“This would bring an enhanced risk of snow and widespread frost, especially in the north.”

This week’s weather forecast

Today is set to be “Cloudy with some patchy light rain, drizzle and hill fog in the morning,” said the Met Office.

“Remaining cloudy across western parts in the afternoon but some brighter spells may develop in the east. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight will continue to be “cloudy and foggy over the hills with further drizzle at times. Clear spells further east may allow a slight frost and the odd mist or fog patch to form. Minimum temperature -1 °C.”

Friday will be “Mainly dry and bright with some sunny spells. More cloud over the hills spreading to all parts during the afternoon, perhaps with some patchy light rain in the west later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

“Cloudy and windy on Saturday with rain at times. Similar Sunday though there may be some brighter spells further east during the afternoon. Dry, bright and less windy on Monday.”