Mia spreads the message in Hartlepool with safety campaign

Hartlepool schoolgirl Mia Davison is one in more than 1,000 after she won a town-wide competition to help spread important safety messages.

Mia, aged 11, who attends St Joseph’s Primary School, won a competition to design a postcard for the multi-agency Crucial Crew initiative.

Hosted annually by Hartlepool Power Station, Crucial Crew teaches children how to stay safe in various situations.

It is provided to about 1,300 Year 6 pupils from more than 30 primary schools in Hartlepool each year.

Mia’s eye-catching design, incorporating a host of safety messages while spelling out “Crucial Crew”, was named the best in the whole town.

St Joseph’s teaching assistant Ann Siddell said: “Each school has a winner and runner-up who went to the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning for the presentation of awards.

“While we were there, they announced the town-wide winner and runner-up.

“Even the teachers didn’t know who was actually going to win. That’s when we found out Mia had won.

“Her little face was lit up with a big smile, she deserved it. The person who picked the winner said it was very hard to choose because they were all very good, but Mia’s stood out.”

Mia’s name has been added to a list of previous winners on a trophy she was presented with.

She also won £60 of Toys ‘R’ Us vouchers and a ticket to Beamish museum.

Crucial Crew has been running for more than 20 years at Hartlepool Power Station. Children take part in workshops that re-create dangerous situations they might encounter in their everyday lives.

Mia’s postcard includes a number of different themes and safety messages around staying safe while using the internet, road and electrical safety and more.

She said: “We learned about fire hazards, road traffic and cyber bullying.

“I was surprised to win. I was very proud.”

Claire Willis, school inclusion and family support officer, added: “We are so proud of her, she has done absolutely fantastic.

“She put a lot of effort it.”

Organisations that support Crucial Crew include Hartlepool Borough Council, HM Coastguard, Northern Power Grid, Cleveland Fire Brigade, EDF Energy, Hart and Beamish Museum.

Other issues covered by the scheme include kitchen and firework safety.