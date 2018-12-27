Middlesbrough legend Bryan Robson to recall manager's reign at anniversary evening

Football legend Bryan Robson returns to the North East next month to mark a quarter of a century since he shocked the game by becoming Middlesbrough boss.

Robson, who became Boro's player-boss in the summer of 1994, will join Hartlepool radio presenter Paul "Goffy" Gough to look back at his whirlwind seven-years on Teesside.

Three cup finals, two promotions, one relegation and countless other memories will be discussed at the Middlesbrough event.

Robson, now 61 and originally from Chester-le-Street, said: "They were fantastic times and I am so much looking forward to spending time with fans and friends when I get back to the Boro in January.

"It will be a night devoted to Boro and the memories of that very special period for us all. It was a real rollercoaster.

"But for me a real unforgettable period of my life."

Th former Manchester United and England captain will discuss many of the multi-million pound signings he made as well as his relationship with Terry Venables, who was brought in to work alongside him at the end of his reign to help the club escape relegation.

He said: "Juninho, Ravanelli, Ince, Merson. The list is endless and I will talk about everything from my seven year period.

"People always ask about my relationship with Terry Venables at a difficult period and It is something I never shirk from."

"The fact that myself and Goffy will be on stage for the duration of the evening will mean that we can cover everything off . The highs and the disappointments of the years on Teesside."

An Evening with Bryan Robson takes place at the Dormans Club, in Oxford Road, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, January 23. 2019, at 7pm with tickets costing £25 including a hot supper.

Further details are available by contacting (07990) 588424 or from www.wegottickets.com/goffymedia.