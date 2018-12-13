Middlesbrough players cheer up children's ward patients

Footballers cheered up young hospital patients with a Christmas visit.

The annual tradition saw the players spend a couple of hours walking round North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust children's wards, meeting poorly youngsters and giving them gifts.

Players George Friend, Daniel Ayala, Danny Batth, Marcus Tavernier and Martin Braithwaite all spent time with patients on ward 15.

Hospital play specialist Lynn Dowson said: “Every year the lads come along and put a smile on the face of every single child staying on the ward and their parents too.

"It’s an absolute delight to have them here and it really is invaluable. At this time of year, being in hospital is the last place children and mums and dads want to be.

"To meet their favourite football players and get a gift too really keeps the Christmas spirit alive for everyone on the ward. A huge thank you from all of us.”

It didn’t stop there either. For the players accompanied staff to a flu clinic where employees received their jab and got T-shirts signed.

Jill McGee, the trust's health and wellbeing and flu lead, said: “We want to make sure all of our staff are flu-fighting fit this winter.

"To have the lads come along and sign autographs is a great way for us to get more people jabbed. It was our pleasure to have them here and we hope to see them again next year.”