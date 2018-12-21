Miles for Men 'restores faith in human nature' after arsonists destroyed picnic bench for disabled people in Hartlepool

A charity has donated funds to help replace a picnic bench destroyed in an arson attack at a country park in Hartlepool.

Miles for Men, which is Hartlepool-based and dedicated to raising funds for those affected by cancer, contacted staff at Summerhill following the incident last month involving a bench that was specially installed for wheelchair users.

Scene of the blaze at Summerhill in Hartlepool.

The charity donated £300 towards the cost of a replacement and representatives also visited the site to help install it.

Claire McDonald, from Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We were absolutely devastated when we arrived to find the bench had been destroyed in such a mindless way.

“Miles for Men have restored our faith in human nature by coming forward and donating this money to help pay for a new bench.

“However, not only were they willing to help fund the replacement, they even spared some time to come along and help us put it in place despite some pretty poor weather conditions at the time.

“Being able to replace the bench so quickly has helped us to reduce the impact of the arson attack on the experience of wheelchair users who enjoy visiting our site, and for that we cannot thank Miles for Men enough.”