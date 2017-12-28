Milestone as power station centre welcomes 30,000th visitor

Thirty thousand and counting - that’s how many people have passed through the doors of the Hartlepool power station Visitor Centre.

The centre has welcomed its 30,000th visitor - and now it wants to attract even more.

We have a great facility which has attracted 30,000 people in just four years. We get to show our visitors what happens at Hartlepool power station, and many get to have a look around the site to see for themselves Louise Corser

The guests who helped to reach the milestone were from St Hild’s School‘s Year 10 and they were engineering students.

The Visitor Centre opened in November 2013 and is also home to the Teesmouth Field Centre, Natural England and Hartlepool Borough Councils Countryside Wardens.

Louise Corser, the Visitor Centre co-ordinator, said: “We have a great facility here which has attracted 30,000 people in just four years which is superb.

“We get to show our visitors what happens here at Hartlepool power station, and many then get to have a look around the site to see for themselves.”

Andrew Auty, Hartlepool power station’s technical and safety manager, chatted to the St Hilds pupils and shared details of the career opportunities which are avilable within EDF Energy.

He then presented a cheque for £300 to the school to mark the visitor centre achievement. The school is planning to buy science equipment with the donation.

Since 2013, the centre has welcomed parties from local schools and colleges, as well universities and groups such as scouts and Rotary.

Those visiting the sites are given a behind the scenes tour of Hartlepool power station. One of the aims is for the public to see nuclear power for themselves.

The centre has shown the public how Hartlepool was instrumental in producing safe, low-carbon electricity for nearly 2.5 million homes.

To arrange a free school visit or a station tour, interested people should contact Louise Corser on (01429) 853582 or email hartlepoolsitetours@edf-energy.com for availability and further information.