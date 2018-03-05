Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well

A schoolgirl has been found after she sparked a missing person appeal when she failed to return after a trip out with friends.

Cleveland Police asked for help as its officers searched for 16-year-old Lilith Banks, who had last been seen on Saturday at 2.30pm at an address in Hartlepool.

She said she was going to meet friends in town but did not return.

Officers from Cleveland Police believed that Lilith could be in the Middlesbrough or Hartlepool area and were concerned as it is out of character for her to go missing.

This morning, the force has confirmed she had been found safe and well.

A spokesman added: "Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal."