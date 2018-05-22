More delays for passengers after union votes for strike action on Arriva Rail North

Rail passengers will face further delays after staff voted for strike action.

The RMT union confirmed today that planned strike action on Arriva Rail North will go ahead .

the union is in dispute with management over t the role of guard sand the extension of Driver Only Operation. ‎

All Arriva Rail North Conductor, Conductor Instructor and Train Driver members are instructed not to book on for any shifts between 00.01am and 11.59pm on Thursday or Saturday.

May 2018

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "It is a tribute to the determination and professionalism of RMT members on Arriva Rail North that they have remained rock solid for over a year now in what is a battle to put public safety before private profit.

"The next phase of action on Thursday and Saturday goes ahead exactly as planned as the company refuse point blank to engage in talks.

"Northern Rail want to run half a million trains a year without a safety critical guard on board. They should listen to their front-line staff and pull back from that plan immediately.

"RMT has agreed arrangements in Wales and Scotland that enshrine the guard guarantee. If it's good enough for Wales and Scotland to have safe rail services it should be good enough for the rest of Britain.

"We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for talks."