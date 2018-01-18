More than 20 pigeons die in Hartlepool allotment fire

More than 20 pigeons have died in an allotment fire in Hartlepool earlier today.

The blaze broke out at a site off King Oswy Drive in the town shortly after 2pm.

Crews from Stranton station rushed to the scene, where they put out the fire a short time after.

A total 24 pigeons died in the fire, although officers were able to rescue several pigeons and chickens.

Andy Hardy, watch manager at Stranton station, said: "The three sheds which were involved have been pretty much destroyed.

"The two owners were there and of course they are unhappy about what has happened.

"It looks like there was some kind of heating on inside one of the sheds and that may have been a factor, but we can't say for definite at this stage.

"There is certainly no sign of it being malicious ignition."