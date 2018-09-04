More than 3,000 Hartlepool properties have been hit by a power cut this morning.

Northern Powergrid said the power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area.

Initially the electricity company said there were 3,050 premises in the Owton Manor area of the town.

However, some now have the power restored and currently 2,870 properties are without power in that part of the town.

A further 90 homes in the Stockton Road area are also without power.

Northern Powergrid said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."

They estimate to have the power in the Owton Manor area back on by 11.30am and in the Stockton Road area by 12.30pm.