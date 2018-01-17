Mosaic inspired by town to go on 10-month tour in Hartlepool

A colourful mosaic is set to make a ten-month trip around community sites in Hartlepool as it highlights the work of an important cause.

The piece was designed and created by members of Artrium, an art studio which focuses on person-centred social care services for people living with learning disabilities, mental health and other needs in the town.

The detailed mosaic incorporates elements such as a ship, the sea and buildings to echo the landscape of Hartlepool, while an owl and a rainbow signify wisdom and equality.

Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Paul Beck said: “What this group of people have achieved is absolutely outstanding.

“It is clear to see that their hard work and desire to create something that reflects the town they live in as well as the important organisation they are a part of has shone through.

“This vital charity needs more support than ever, so we would urge all to come along and admire the mosaic at its various stops around the town.”

The Artrium project forms part of Hartlepool Art Studio Limited, a not-for-profit organisation based in Park Road.

The studio has evolved from an arts therapy centre to providing support in the community.

The mosaic will be at the Community Hub Central until March 30 and then at Headland Library from April 9 to June 1.

It will then go to Throston Library from June 11 to August 3 and then Seaton Library from August 13 to October 5.

Its final destination will be the Community Hub South.