Mother dies and young son injured after they are hit by car at pedestrian crossing

A mother has died and her four-year-old son is in hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm yesterday on Sunday in St Cuthbert’s Way, in Darlington, opposite St Cuthbert’s Church.

It involved a blue Ford Focus which was travelling north towards Haughton Road when it hit the mother and son as they were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The 29-year-old woman was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, by air ambulance but sadly died from her injuries yesterday evening.

Her four-year-old son was also taken to James Cook University Hospital by ambulance.

He suffered significant injuries and remains in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Please call 101 and ask to speak to the Collision Investigation Unit.