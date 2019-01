A Yamaha motorbike was damaged by fire in the early hours of today.

A crew of firefighters from Stranton Fire Station were sent to Clifford Close, off Davison Drive, at 3am after the blaze was reported.

The team used a hose reel to put out the fire, which had started in the rear garden of a house.

The cause is believed to be accidental and due embers from a nearby bonfire.