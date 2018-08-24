Motorcycle funeral escort for tireless fighter Keith Fisher

A cavalcade of motorbikes escorted tireless campaigner Keith Fisher to his funeral.

Around 50 bikes led by Keith’s police officer son Mike riding his dad’s beloved Yamaha R1 provided the impressive escort to St Andrew’s Church in Blackhall.

Funeral of Keith Fisher.

Many were members of the Boundary 500 charity motorcycle group that Keith, who loved fast cars and bikes, belonged to.

Keith, who had spearheaded the Save Our Hospital group to keep services at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, died on August 21, aged 75, following complications after heart surgery.

During a moving eulogy his son Mike said: “He wasn’t just my dad; he was my best mate, role model, teacher, pit crew mechanic, legal advisor all rolled into one.”

Born in Hetton, Keith was a qualified engineer and spent the majority of his working life at the Head Wrightson plant in Hartlepool, moving to the town in 1978.

Keith Fisher with son Mike Fisher.

As well as campaigning for Hartlepool hospital, Keith also fought numerous battles on behalf of others, including as president of the Engineers Union.

Mike said: “He hated injustice in the world. He would fight for anyone who he thought had been unfairly dealt with.

“He had the appearance of a great big gruff giant, but he was actually a great big friendly giant.”

He loved motorbikes from a young age. It was a love that lasted for the rest of his life and one he passed on to Mike.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, Easington MP Grahame Morris and President of Hartlepool Labour Constituency Party Chris Simmons

“Whatever the fastest, noisiest, baddest bike was to have he would have it,” he said.

Keith’s funeral took place in the same church where he married the love of his Elaine in 1966.

Father Kyle McNeil said Keith struggled to adjust to life after Elaine’s death in 2014.

As a former independent councillor for Hart ward, Keith was given a civic funeral.

Hartlepool Mayor Allan Barclay at the civic funeral for Keith Fisher.

Mourners included Hartlepool Ceremonial Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Allan Barclay, numerous councillors and council officers, as well as MPs for Hartlepool and Easington Mike Hill and Grahame Morris.

Keith was also a magistrate for over 20 years and a number of magistrates also paid their respects.

He leaves behind his son Mike, 45, granddaughter Rachael, 20, and daughter-in-law Melanie.