Motorcycles destroyed in shed blaze on Hartlepool industrial estate

A number of motorbikes were destroyed after a large shed on a Hartlepool industrial estate caught light.

By Fiona Thompson
Monday, 26th July 2021, 8:45 am

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Greythorpe Industrial Estate at 4.07am today, Monday, July 26, following reports of a blaze.

It sent crews from Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to the scehe, with a jet used to put out the fire, while a thermal image camera helped carry out checks to ensure the blaze was out.

The incident happened on the Greythorpe Industrial Estate. Image copyright Google.

The service has said the building and several motorcycles inside it have been wrecked by the incident.

