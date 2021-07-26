Motorcycles destroyed in shed blaze on Hartlepool industrial estate
A number of motorbikes were destroyed after a large shed on a Hartlepool industrial estate caught light.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 8:45 am
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Greythorpe Industrial Estate at 4.07am today, Monday, July 26, following reports of a blaze.
It sent crews from Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to the scehe, with a jet used to put out the fire, while a thermal image camera helped carry out checks to ensure the blaze was out.
The service has said the building and several motorcycles inside it have been wrecked by the incident.