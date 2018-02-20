Motorist caught by police while under the influence of drugs

A 43-year-old woman has been banned from the roads for driving under the influence of drugs.

Lisa Wallace was reported by a concerned member of the public who saw her take to the wheel, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court heard a witness at Summerhill Park Visitor Centre rang police alerting them of the offence and Wallace was stopped in nearby Catcote Road.

“Police received a call from someone at the Summerhill Park Visitor Centre in Hartlepool,” said Lynn Dalton, prosecuting.

“The information was a person who had been using drugs was about to get into a car and drive.

“Police stopped Ms Wallace in Catcote Road.

“It was quite clear to the officer she was under the influence of something.

“A blood test found a derivative of cocaine in Wallace’s system which was above the legal limit.”

Wallace, of Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, admitted driving a vehicle with a drug over the legal limit, and she admitted driving without insurance, both on December 4.

John Relton, defending, said: “She does have previous convictions for offences of dishonesty, but there has been nothing since 2005.

“Ms Wallace had significant personal problems when she drove on this occasion.

“I’m not seeking to condone what she did, but sometimes life gets on top of a person.

“Ms Wallace is due to be sentenced for a more serious matter at the crown court later this month in which she crashed a car, causing damage to other vehicles.

“It may be that the appropriate sentence for this offending will be overtaken when she is dealt with for the more serious matter.”

Wallace was ordered by the court to pay fines and costs of £335, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.