Motorist faces weapons and cocaine quiz after Hartlepool car theft arrest

A motorist faces a weapons and cocaine quiz after he was arrested in connection with a car theft.

The 25-year-old man was detained in Kendal Road, in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool, after what road traffic officers referred to as a "short struggle".

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police stopped a suspected stolen blue Ford Fiesta in Hartlepool at around 10.40am on Tuesday, February 26.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a class A drug, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of a weapon in a public place, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

"He has been released on conditional bail whilst inquiries continue.”

The weapon is believed to be a butterfly knife.