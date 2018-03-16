Motorists urged to take care on roads as snow forecast for North East

Drivers are being warned to be prepared before setting off on journeys this weekend following weather alerts for snow and ice.

Cold weather is forecast for throughout the weekend - and gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat the roads and keep traffic moving.

Highways England has also issued an amber ‘be prepared’ alert for the North which will come into force at 7pm today and run until 5am on Saturday morning, with up to 10cm of snow expected on some higher routes.

Drivers are being advised to avoid trans-Pennine roads, including the M62 (junctions 21 to 25), A628 and A66, if at all possible as well as the M1 between junctions 35 (Rotherham) and 47 (Garforth), the M606 near Bradford and the M621 near Leeds.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

Snow and ice is set to hit the region over the weekend.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”