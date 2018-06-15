Motorists warned ahead of £800k water work on main Hartlepool roundabout

Major work is set to start on an £800,000 water main project that will affect traffic at the A689/Brenda Road roundabout.

Hartlepool Water has announced a major investment to improve water supply services to customers.

As part of the investment, the water company will carry out essential work on a length of a water main that runs under Belle Vue roundabout on the A689.

The works are set to take place between June and September this year, and will invest £800,000 to reduce bursts and the associated flooding.

Bosses say the work will improve security of supply by reducing the risk of bursts, low pressures and interruptions to supply for customers.

Hartlepool Water operations manager, Kevin Ensell, said: “There have been a number of bursts on this stretch of pipe which has caused disruption to residents and road users so we’re investing to make that far less likely in future.”

Trial hole investigations have been completed.

These investigations helped to establish the route and allow for any issues to be accommodated for, and reduced where possible.

They say the majority of the new pipe will be laid alongside the A689, but due to the location of the existing pipe, work on the A689 will be unavoidable.

The new water main will continue along Brenda Road towards the town centre and will run behind the shops at Belle Vue roundabout.

This route has been carefully selected in order to reduce the impact for motorists in the area.

To ensure safety, traffic management will be in place, including a road closure on Stanley Road (June 18 for 3 weeks), lane closures on the Brenda Road/Stanley Road junction (July 9 for 4 weeks) and lane closures on the east and westbound carriageway of Belle Vue Way near the Stag and Monkey pub (August 6 for 6 weeks).

The road closures will have an official diversion route which will be clearly sign posted.

Mr Ensell added: “We are sorry for any disruption this causes and we are working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council Highways Team to minimise the impact of our works on road users in the area.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding whilst we carry out this important work.”

For those who may be significantly affected, Hartlepool Water say they will update customers again in advance of any further work required or disruption caused.