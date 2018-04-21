Motorists warned of A19 closures overnight for roadworks

A stretch of the A19 in is set to close for four nights for roadworks.

Highways England has made an order to shut the dual carriageway in both directions between Peterlee and Wingate in order to install traffic sensors into the road surface at the request of the Department for Transport (DfT).

A DfT spokesman said: “The Department has a network of automatic traffic counters installed under roads across the country.

“They count the number of vehicles passing overhead, and sort them into a detailed vehicle type classification.

“The counters don’t identify individual vehicles.

“This information, along with other sources, is used to produce the official National Statistics on Road Traffic in Great Britain.

“These are widely used by central government, local authorities and the private sector for a wide range or transport and other planning matters.”

The engineering work is due to start on Monday and last for four nights, or until completed.

The road will be closed in both directions from 8pm until 5am from the A181 Wellfield Interchange to the B1320 at Peterlee.

Vehicles will also be unable to enter northbound carriageway at Shotton Bank and Shotton Lane or the southbound carriageway at Passfield Way.

Diversions will be in place and access will be maintained at all times to premises and properties which are accessible from, and only from, the A19.

The contact for any further information is Craig Nicholson, telephone: 0300 470 2497, email: craig.nicholson@highwaysengland.co.uk.