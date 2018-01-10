Motorsport drivers head to Hartlepool for competition

Motorsport drivers came from far and wide as Hartlepool staged a fun and competitive event.

Hartlepool Motor Club held its annual Plum Pudding charity event on Sunday at the former fairground site car park in Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool & District Motor Club Autotest at Seaton Carew Coach Park.

The action was fast and furious on the eye as drivers sought to get round two specially laid out courses in as fast a time as possible.

More than 30 competitors travelled from Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland to Hartlepool to take part in what is essentially a club event.

Chris Langan, a marshall and member of Hartlepool Motor Club, said: “It is getting bigger and bigger each year. It is getting on par to our British Championship event we host in June.

“I think some of the drivers use it to keep their hand in.

“It was really brilliant to get so many people from so far away. We usually get at least two British champions taking part and a lot of other championship competitors as well.

“It encourages some of our local lads to consider taking part in the national championships which is what we want.

“There was quite a crowd of people there.”

Cars including Minis, kit cars, Micras, Mazdas and Peugeot 106s, took turns driving around two specially laid out courses.

They had to perform a series of manoeuvres to avoid bollards and complete the course as quickly as possible.

Timings were made to 100th of a second.

Chris added: “It is a competitive motor sport but they are all mates who talk to each other and have a bit of fun.”

To find out more about Hartlepool & District Motor Club and how to get involved visit their Facebook page.