Castle Eden Dene. Picture by FRANK REID

Durham Police and volunteers from the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team helped to find the stricken walkers in Peterlee’s Castle Eden Dene.

The mum and her daughter, believed to be aged in her late teens, had gone out walking in the reserve at around 6pm on Friday, August 13.

They phoned police after getting lost in a densely wooded area at 10.30pm and were located just after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four volunteers from the mountain rescue team attended the nature reserve during the search before safely guiding the walkers out.

Both were uninjured but were cold and upset.

A spokesman for the rescue team said the dene is easy to get lost in due to its challenging terrain and lack of phone signal.

Durham Police thanked the mountain rescue team, who provide a search and rescue service for the whole of County Durham, for their expert help.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.