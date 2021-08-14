Mountain rescue team join police to help rescue mother and daughter who got lost in East Durham nature reserve

A mother and daughter were rescued after getting lost in a nature reserve.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th August 2021, 2:27 pm
Castle Eden Dene. Picture by FRANK REID

Durham Police and volunteers from the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team helped to find the stricken walkers in Peterlee’s Castle Eden Dene.

The mum and her daughter, believed to be aged in her late teens, had gone out walking in the reserve at around 6pm on Friday, August 13.

They phoned police after getting lost in a densely wooded area at 10.30pm and were located just after midnight.

Four volunteers from the mountain rescue team attended the nature reserve during the search before safely guiding the walkers out.

Both were uninjured but were cold and upset.

A spokesman for the rescue team said the dene is easy to get lost in due to its challenging terrain and lack of phone signal.

Durham Police thanked the mountain rescue team, who provide a search and rescue service for the whole of County Durham, for their expert help.

East Durham