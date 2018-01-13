MP goes back into the classroom to inspire the next generation

An MP went back to the classroom to meet his young constituents.

Grahame Morris, MP for Easington, went along to meet the students at St Bede’s Catholic Comprehensive School in Peterlee.

I was really impressed with the level of enthusiasm of the pupils and the thoughtful questions they asked Grahame Morris MP

As well have having a tour of the school, the MP got the chance to speak to the students about his role and answer their questions.

He said: “I was really impressed with the level of enthusiasm of the pupils and the thoughtful questions they asked.

“The future is in their hands and I am delighted we have such an engaging cohort of pupils at St Bede’s.

“I was very pleased to meet with the headteacher, Brendan Tapping, senior staff and pupils at St Bede’s Catholic Comprehensive School in Peterlee and see the great strides that have been made in improving the learning environment.”

Mr Tapping said he was delighted to be able to welcome Mr Morris to the East Durham school and the pupils gained a great deal from the visit.

He said: “We have a really good morning.

“The children were able to ask questions and articulate their own views on politics.”

Youngsters, from all year groups, including the sixth form, were involved in the event and quizzed Mr Morris on a range of issues relating to being an MP.

He said the MP talked to the students about them being the future of politics in this country.

Mr Tapping said: “We want to get young people interested and engaged in politics.

“I think a chance for them to meet their MP and to talk to their MP is really important if we are going to get our students engaged.”