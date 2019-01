The A19 is partially closed near Hartlepool after a multi-vehicle accident.

One lane is blocked on the southbound carriageway, near to Elwick.

Police received a report of a four-car collision between Sheraton and the Windmill Hotel at 7.15 am

Recovery is underway but there are significant delays in the area.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternative route.

There are no reports of any injuries.