'Multi-vehicle' collision closes section of A19

A crash involving four vehicles has led to a full closure of the A19 northbound.

The collision happened between the A690 Durham Road and Hylton Bridge.

Northumbria Police has asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes, with heavy congestion reported in the Herrington area.

A force spokesman said: "At around 8.40am this morning police received a report of a four vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19 between the A690 and the A183."

"Emergency services are on the scene but the road is currently closed and there is a lot of congestion in the area.

"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has said crews from North Moor, Rainton Bridge and Washington are at the scene.