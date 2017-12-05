Mum could be facing jail after throwing baby sick over her daughter

A Hartlepool mother has appeared in court where she admitted throwing baby sick over her daughter.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was warned she is facing prison after pleading guilty to four charges of child cruelty.

The charges relate to her teenage daughter, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A crown court judge adjourned the case before she is sentenced, but told her that all options remain open including custody.

The mother also admitted slapping her daughter, throwing her over a baby gate, pulling her hair, and throwing her onto a bed and against some stairs.

Stephen Constantine, defending, asked for a report from the probation service to be prepared before the mother is sentenced.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton ordered the report.

The judge told the mother: “You have had the good sense to plead guilty to these charges.

“I want to know more about you before passing sentence.

“You may have bail in the meantime, but you shouldn’t take that as any indication of the likely sentence.

“All options, including custody, remain open.”

The mother was bailed to return to court to be dealt with on January 12 next year.