Mum of Alex Grant ‘overwhelmed’ by support for battle to get Hartlepool boy life-changing operation in USA

Crowds turned out in force to show support for a Hartlepool youngster battling to raise funds for a life-changing operation abroad.

Little Alex Grant was born with a condition called microtia - which is the under-development of his external ear.

Alex Grant, mum Katy and nana Jill, left, at their fundraiser at Hartlepool Corparation Club.

The eight-year-old from Greatham also has aural atresia, which is a lack of an external ear canal and is hoping to get to America for treatment.

Mum Katy Grant, 37, has been campaigning under the name ‘Ear For Alex’ since 2012 to raise £35,000 for her son to undergo the surgery from John Reinisch in the States who has developed the Medpor method of ear reconstruction which treats microtia.

And now her fundraising has reached another milestone thanks to generous people who came along to a fundraising day in honour of the youngster on Easter Sunday.

The event, held at the Corporation Club in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, saw around 100 people enjoy a range of activities and entertainment including stalls, raffles, tombolas and an Easter games to raise the vital cash for the Greatham Primary School pupil.

Mum Katy, who works at EE call centre at Doxford Park, said she was overwhelmed by the support from the community and thanked everyone involved. She said: “The day went really well and we are hoping to have raised £1,000 from it.

“Loads of people came down especially for the event which was brilliant and I can’t thank people enough for their support.

“I have been running the campaign since 2012 and we have now raised £24,500, thanks to the support of people from the fundraiser and from the Bradley Lowery Foundation we have now got £9,500 left to raise. “To get under the £10,000 mark is overwhelming and absolutely fantastic.”

Last week The Bradley Lowery Foundation announced a massive £9,000 donation to the fund campaign, after another campaign supported by the Foundation, went £9,000 over its own target.

To support the cause, people can either visit the Ear For Alex Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/earforalex.



