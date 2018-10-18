Mum of inspirational cancer fighter Bradley Lowery in line for Mail honours

The mum of cancer-battler Bradley Lowery has been put forward for an award in recognition of her efforts to help poorly children in memory of her son.

Gemma Lowery, who tragically lost six-year-old Bradley to cancer neuroblastoma in July last year, set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help children with their own health battles.

Gemma Lowery charity skydive in memory of son Bradley on his seventh birthday.

The Blackhall mum founded the charity as a way of creating a lasting legacy for her son, who raised global awareness of childhood cancer.

In the year since Gemma, 35, and her team started fundraising, they have raised money to help children and raised funds to go towards research and campaigns. Such campaigns have included plans for a holiday home to provide a place for children and their families to spend quality time together.

Gemma donated around £1.37m to the charity when it first started from the money that was raised for Bradley.

The charity has also supported around 26 children with their own fundraising campaigns.

And now the dedicated campaigner’s efforts have been recognised with a Best of Hartlepool Award nomination for Fundraiser of the Year.

On being put forward for an honour, Gemma said she was ‘overwhelmed’ and thanked people for their support.

She said: “I’m overwhelmed to be nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award. “I don’t do what I do for recognition, but I’m grateful for people that are still thinking about me.”

Earlier this year, on what would have been the young Sunderland AFC fan’s seventh birthday, his fearless mum, Gemma took part in a tandem parachute jump in his honour at Shotton Air Field to raise as much money as possible.

And then in July this year, Gemma was able to celebrate a campaign win after a life-saving cancer treatment was approved for use on the NHS.

Gemma met then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in May to appeal for dinutuximab beta to be made available on the NHS.

She credits the antibody treatment with extending the life of Bradley, who received it while he was battling neuroblastoma.

Gemma battled to make it available on the NHS, and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which recommended that it should be used to treat children with the disease on the NHS.

It is the first targeted cancer immunotherapy approved for use on the NHS to treat neuroblastoma.

