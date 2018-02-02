Mum’s devastation as charity set up in memory of her son closes

A mum who launched a charity in memory of her son has spoken of her devastation after it was closed.

Red Dreams, in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool, has announced it can no longer continue in its current form.

Dawn McManus has told of her devastation at the closure of Red Dreams.

Managers at the organisation said a police investigation into the founders of the charity, Ian and Dawn McManus, as one of the reasons for the closure.

Mr and Mrs McManus set up Red Dreams as a legacy to their son Kyle, who died aged 16 from a brain haemorrhage.

The charity’s aim was to help youngsters gain confidence by taking part in creative activities.

Trustees reportedly ordered Mr and Mrs McManus to leave the charity a year ago.

We are devastated and completely heartbroken that 10 years of blood, sweat and tears in memory of our son have been reduced to this. Dawn McManus

The couple are now said to be ‘devastated and completely heartbroken’.

Mrs McManus said: “We had our lives ripped away from us over a year ago and are still waiting for some closure.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken that 10 years of blood, sweat and tears in memory of our son have been reduced to this.”

A statement on Red Dreams’ Facebook page said that it was working closely with parties, including the Charity Commission, to wind the organisation up.

Among the other reasons cited for its closure were high running costs of the building and a lack of income.

A Charity Commission spokesman said: “The commission is aware that Red Dreams (registered charity number 1161715) is planning to wind up.

“A new charity is planned to continue the work formerly undertaken by Red Dreams.

“We have been in close contact with the trustees and have provided advice and guidance to the trustees, and will work to ensure that the charity is wound up properly in accordance with charity law.”

The charity was open for more than 10 years, and mentored and coached many talented young people over that time.

Mr and Mrs McManus have voluntarily spoken to police over allegations of fraud by abuse of position, theft and false accounting.

They were not arrested and have not been charged.

A file has been passed by Cleveland Police to the Crown Prosecution Service and they are awaiting a decision.

Red Dreams’ premises provided access to rehearsal and training rooms, recording studios and media suite.