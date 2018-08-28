Mum takes on Great North Run challenge for her son

A mum is raising funds for Epilepsy Action after her son was diagnosed with the condition.

Cat Frampton’s will be taking on the Simplyhealth Great North Run next month to support the charity she holds close to her heart.

Her six-year-old son, Xander, was diagnosed with atypical focal epilepsy at the age of two.

Cat, from Trimdon, said: “Xander has an unusual seizure type and indicators. It was a huge battle to get him diagnosed but luckily as a health professional, I was able to fight his corner and get him the support and diagnosis.

“I’m his biggest advocate but I still have to fight for everything.

“A lot of families aren’t as lucky as Xander to have somebody who knows about his condition and the health system and that’s where amazing charities like Epilepsy Action come in.

“We are fortunate to be able to support him through my professional knowledge and background but most families aren’t that lucky.

“That’s why I’m taking part in the Great North Run for Epilepsy Action, to support a charity that supports people like us.”

Cat, who will run the half-marathon - from Newcastle to South Shields - on Sunday September 9, now works for the charity.

Amy Hesselden, fundraising events officer at Epilepsy Action, said: “It is fantastic that Cat is joining the 143 people taking part in the Great North Run for Epilepsy Action this year.

“Since 2005, 1,100 runners have raised over £500,000 for the charity and helped us make a huge difference to people living with epilepsy.”

To sponsor Cat visit her Just Giving page at www. justgiving.com/fundraising/Catriona-Frampton1