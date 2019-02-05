Murdered Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin's family brand her killer Torbjorn Kettlewell an 'evil, vicious monster'

The family of a Hartlepool mum of three who was stabbed repeatedly by his ex-partner today branded him an 'evil, vicious monster, after he was convicted of her murder.

Kelly Franklin, 29, was stabbed more than 30 times during a street attack near a bus stop in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, in August last year.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, left, was convicted of murdering Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin and his former lover Julie Wass was found guilty of manslaughter.

Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, admitted the killing, but claimed he was not guilty of murder because of diminished responsibility.



Today, after a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of murder.

His former lover, Julie Wass, 48, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, who admitted she drove him to the area of the killing, and drove him from the scene afterwards, was found guilty of manslaughter.

After the verdicts, Kelly's family released a statement. It said: "Kelly was a smiling, beautiful, loving daughter, sister and mother who had three wonderful children.

"She was a bubbly, chatty, friendly girl, whom anybody would feel comfortable talking to.

"Devastatingly, her life was tragically cut short by that evil, vicious monster Ian Kettlewell on August 3rd 2018.

"Kettlewell plagued Kelly’s life for 12 years in a controlling and abusive relationship, but she had finally escaped his grip and realised she didn’t need someone like him in her life.

"She had started to move on from him and was much better off without him.

"She seemed more confident and determined to rebuild her life after he had worn her down. She was back to being herself again.

"Julie Wass was supposed to be a friend and neighbour.

"She was a 48-year-old care worker who was a mother and grandmother herself, she should have known better.

"She should hang her head in shame for the role she has played in this, her actions have been downright disgusting, and totally heartless.

"We hope this hangs on their conscience every day of their miserable lives and they are punished accordingly for their ultimate betrayal.

"No matter what sentence is given, it will never be enough, it will not be justice, it will not bring Kelly back to us, she is still gone forever and the children will still not have their mother.

"We feel so blessed that we had the time with Kelly that we did, but also robbed of the many memories we still had yet to make.

"She was so young when she died and she still had her whole life ahead of her, so many things she dreamed of doing and achieving. Our lives will never been the same."