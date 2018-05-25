Music and beer festival returns to cricket club for fourth year

A popular music and beer festival returns next month when a Wearside cricket club stages the event for a fourth successive year.

Three years ago the first Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club music and beer festival attracted 800 visitors and the number jumped to almost 1,500 last summer.

Club chairman Malcolm Pratt said: “It has really taken off and is a great weekend for the community.

“People enjoy it so much that they tell their friends and all the feedback is that even more will attend this year’s festival, which runs from Friday June 29 to Sunday July 1.

“There will be live bands all weekend.

“Hopefully, the weather will be kind but we’ll have a big marquee, just in case.”

The weekend kicks off at 4.30pm on the Friday when the headline act to finish off the first night will be The Breakfast Club.

Tickets cost £5 and include a free cask ale or cider drink.

Saturday begins at noon with Third Beat Drop rounding off the night while on Sunday, which also begins at noon, sees two headline acts.

“Two years ago Ska Toons were brilliant,” added Mr Pratt.

“They are not available to do an evening gig so we have engaged them for 4.30pm.

“Then, to close the weekend, Tina Turner Rocks will perform from 8.30pm.

Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday events are £10 and include two free drinks.

Alternatively, a weekend ticket costs £20 with five free drinks.

At least 30 cask ales and 10 ciders will be on offer and for the first time, there’ll be a gin bar complementing the prosecco and wines.

And in an effort to prevent queers, a temporary bar will be provided selling lager and ciders.

Mr Pratt added: “It promises to be another great weekend for the community.

“We are now very much a community club and the one thing the festival has done is to bring people together.

“Craft beer and cider enthusiasts come from a wide area but so too, do people who just want an enjoyable weekend.”