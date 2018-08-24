Music, illusion, escapology and costumes galore as Hartlepool set to hold Steampunk Festival

Fun, frolics and crazy outfits will be on show when a Steampunk Festival is held in Hartlepool next month.

Steampunk is a style of design and fashion loosely based on re-imagining Victorian science fiction and fantasy, such as the works of HG Wells, Jules Verne, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Mary Shelley.

The festival will take place in and around the Borough Hall on the Headland on Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9.

It will feature a host of free weird and wonderful attractions on both days from a host of skilled entertainers including music, juggling, escapology, magic, storytelling, and balloon modelling.

The event is funded by Hartlepool Borough Council and organised in partnership with enthusiast David Smith, who has run Steampunk events in other parts of the country.

David said: “We’re lining up a packed programme of fabulousness, so keep checking social media for the latest updates.

“Steampunk has a massive following – we’re all one big happy family and there’s a warm welcome for everyone, so if you’ve never tried it, come along and see what you’ve been missing!”

A highlight of the weekend will be a Steampunk cabaret in the Borough Hall on the Saturday night.

On both days there will be specialist stalls selling Steampunk fashion, accessories, jewellery, art and other items.

The Heugh Battery Museum will also be opening its doors and hosting a Time Travelling Tea Tent.

Tickets for the cabaret cost £18 available at www.destinationhartlepool.com or by calling (01429) 890000.