Musical show set to delight audience at Billingham Forum

Theatre lovers can expect to be taken on a musical journey though time when a hit show comes to Billingham Forum.

Bye Bye Baby are a jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon ‘Jersey Boys’ and the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

It will take the audience back in time to from their early beginning in the 1950s, when Frankie first joined the group, through to their career heights with a range of hit songs.

Taking place on Saturday, April 28, from 7.30pm, the show features four part harmonies and roof-raising falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography – all backed by their excellent four-piece band.

Bye Bye Baby is celebrating their fifth anniversary this year and the band has performed in over 400 venues across the UK and internationally.

It has been hailed by critics for its combination of world class vocals and harmonies, which sees performer Jamie Ledwith scaling the falsetto heights of Frankie Valli.

The show features snappy choreography and a vast catalogue of hits which make for a memorable night of nostalgia.

The Stage said: “The bar is constantly being raised by Bye Bye Baby.”

The audience can expect to be dancing the night away to Valli and The Four Seasons greatest hits, whose songs graced such films as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing and Grease.

Classic hits will include Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and Working My Way Back To You.

Tickets are £22 and concessions are £20.

Visit: http://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk