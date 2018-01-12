Musicians rally behind Hartlepool United with 'Save Pools Day' gig

Hartlepool's music community is set to unite in a bid to help save the town's football club.

A 'Save Pools Day' gig is set to be held at town music venue The Studio on Saturday, January 20.

The White Negroes are lifelong Pools fans.

The concert will come on the same day cash-strapped Hartlepool United host Wrexham in a game which is expected to be a sell-out.

Pools' financial situation is in the spotlight, with the club needing to raise £200,000 by January 25 to stave off the threat of administration.

The special concert, at the town's Tower Street venue, will aim to raise some of the funds.

So far, hugely popular band The White Negroes, bluesy-rockers The Endeavours, singer-songwriter Mickey Gallagher and DJ The Escapades have been confirmed for the gig.

The Studio spokesman Brian Barnes said: "A lot of the town's bands and musicians are Pools fans too - it's in the blood - so we all wanted to do something to help the club at this time.

"We've got a great line up announced so far and we will be adding some more to the bill.

"You never know, maybe a certain Pools-loving member of Iron Maiden may come along and support the night!

"In any case, it should be a a cracking night for the town's music lovers and The Studio.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming everyone to the venue for a great night of music and trying to raise some much-needed funds for the town's club in its hour of need."

The White Negroes played at Pool's Victoria Park in 2012 as part of the Pitch Invasion Festival.

The life-long Pools fans are delighted to be helping their club, particularly drummer Stix Swinurne, who played for the club as a youngster in the mid-1980s.

He said: “I was an apprentice with Pools for a spell when I was young so it was great to return to play there with the band.

“I have been a lifelong Pools fan – there has never been any other club for me and to play for your hometown team is a really proud feeling.

"That's why we wanted to do something for Pools to help them out in what is the darkest hour.

"We hope Poolies will come along and support the event."

There is no fixed admission fee on the door, but supporters can make donations to the cause on entry.

To donate to the Pools fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub