Name your unsung heroes for Best of Health awards before it is too late

Get nominating or it will be too late! That’s the message from organisers of the Echo’s Best of Health Awards.

It’s just a matter of days until the deadline arrives for nominations for this year’s competition.

So make sure you get your submission in by this Friday to ensure your health hero stands a chance of winning.

We have had great interest this year’s competition but we want even more. We want you to flood us with entries for people fro, all walks of the health industry - whether it is for your favourite GP or dentist, pharmcist, hospital doctor, nurse or optometrist.

You might want to nominate a therapist, midwife, care worker, unsung hero or your favourite community healthcare organisation.

In fact, there’s a whole host of categories to choose from and you will find the full list below.

Let’s make sure the top-class workers in our health profession get the recognition they deserve, whether or not they pick up an award at the end of the competition.

Nominations can come from all sources. It can come from the health service professionals themselves, their colleagues, from members of the public – or from anyone who feels they know someone who deserves to be rewarded.

Once nominations come in, it will be up to a panel of judges to decide on a shortlist. They will meet to sift through all the entries next week.

Then it is on to the finals night which will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

Here are some details of this year’s competition.

THE SPONSORS

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the Wonderful Wig Company and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 12, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known). Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate:

• Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

• Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

• Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

• GP or GP Practice of the Year

• Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year

• Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year

• Hospital Doctor of the Year

• Nurse of the Year

• Optometrist of the Year

• Therapist of the Year

• Midwife of the Year

• Care Worker of the Year

• Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year

• Community Healthcare Initiative Year

• Healthier Lifestyle Award

• Mental Wellbeing Award

• Lifetime Achievement Award