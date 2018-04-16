National Primary Offer Day: 97% of Hartlepool children offered first preference place

National Primary Offer Day has seen 97% of first preference places offered to youngsters starting school in September.

The vast majority of parents and carers who applied for a primary reception school place in Hartlepool have received their first choice.

Figures released today - National Primary Offer Day – show that Hartlepool Borough Council received a total of 1,049 applications and was able to approve 97.04% of first preferences.

Last year’s figure was similar at 97.70%

Council bosses have hailed staff efforts to ensure the vast majority of places offered were of the first preference for parents and carers.

Mark Patton, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Education), said: “The Council’s School Admissions Team has done another superb job in managing the application process and ensuring that the overwhelming majority of parents and carers have been awarded their first choice school.

“Although the national first preference rate for this year is not yet available, a figure of 97% is well above last year’s national first preference rate of 90%.”

The figures relate to children due to enter reception class in September this year.

Any appeals lodged by parents/carers will be heard during June and July.

For further information about the primary school admissions process parents/carers can call the Council’s School Admissions Team on (01429) 5234765 or email admissionsteam@hartlepool.gov.uk