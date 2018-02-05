National stars heading to Hartlepool for comedy show

Familiar faces from TV are set to perform in Hartlepool as part of a growing comedy club.

Next month’s Hilarity Bites comedy club will welcome Lloyd Griffith, best known for hosting Sky’s Soccer AM show, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jack Carroll.

Comedian Jack Carroll. Photo by Dave Nelson

The comedy club is held every month at One77 in York Road, Hartlepool, featuring some of the best comedians on the circuit.

Paul Thompson, manager of Families First North East, which operates One77, said: “We have got an amazing line up for our next show.

“We regularly get Edinburgh Festival performers and Perrier Award winners.

“For a fiver on a Sunday night each month you get four acts, which is cheap as chips and they are all really good acts.

“Plus it is all raising funds for Families First.”

Away from the Soccer AM sofa, Lloyd started performing comedy nine years ago.

His profile reads: “Since starting comedy in 2009, Lloyd has quickly established himself as one of the most natural, brightest and original comedians on the circuit.

“In 2011 he was selected to perform as part of the prestigious Edinburgh package show, Big Value Comedy Showcase.”

Eighteen-year-old Jack Carroll shot to national fame in 2013 when he reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent for his stand-up.

After coming second, he has gone on to work with the likes of Jason Manford and Vic Reeves, while also performing on shows such as ITV1’s Sunday Night At The Palladium and It’s Been A Funny Old Week.

Most recently, he performed on the popular Live At The Apollo show on the BBC.

Jack often uses his cerebral palsy as part of his routine.

Also performing at the Hilarity Bites show will be Danny Deegan, a comedian, writer and actor who has since risen steadily through the ranks of some of the most prestigious comedy clubs in the UK.

He is billed as one of the most popular acts in the North and received rave reviews following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

A fourth act, yet to be announced, will also appear in the comedy night on Sunday, March 4.

Proceeds from the show will support the many projects of Families First North East for disabled and disadvantaged young people.

To book visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/FFGLFG