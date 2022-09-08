The Great North 5K was originally slated to be held on Friday evening, but it has now been confirmed the event will be cancelled, following the death of the Queen aged 96.

In a statement posted on social media, bosses behind the event said they would ‘continue to assess plans’, before providing an update.

It added: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.

“In light of this sad news, we have taken the decision to cancel the Great North 5K on Friday evening.

Great North Run bosses have promised an update on the event following the death of the Queen.

“We will continue to assess plans for the weekend and provide a further update tomorrow morning.”

Following the news, tributes to the late Elizabeth II have flooded in from across the North East.

This year’s Great North Run, due to be held on Sunday, September 11, is expected to be the largest in the history of the event, with 60,000 people signed up to take part.