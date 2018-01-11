Nature reserve gets set to hold family storytelling sessions

A nature reserve is welcoming back storyteller extraordinaire Chris Connaughton to keep visitors entertained over two special storytelling weekends.

RSPB Saltholme, on the utskirts of Hartlepool, will be holding two special events called ‘The Yarn Bombing Story Weekends’ which will be held on Saturday, January 13, and Sunday January 14 and Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.

RSPB Saltholme, the charity will be welcoming back storyteller extraordinaire Chris Connaughton this January to keep visitors entertained over two special storytelling weekends.

The event will feature storytelling sessions running at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm across the two weekends.

The sessions are part of the reserve’s Yarn Bombing event, where visitors will be able to spot an array of knitted creatures which have been kindly donated by local volunteers, visitors and staff, until the end of January.

This year, Yarn Bombing carries a literary theme with favourite childhood stories and scenes including Wind in the Willows, The Gruffalo, Peter Rabbit and more being given the woolly treatment.

David Braithwaite, RSPB Saltholme site manager, said: “We can’t wait for the start of our Yarn Bombing Storytelling Weekends this weekend.

“They mark the return of our family favourite storyteller – Chris Connaughton – who will be entertaining people of all ages with fun, creative stories in our stunning natural landscape.

“Our popular Yarn Bombing event returned to our wonderful reserve in early January and feedback so far has been fantastic!

“People are really enjoying this year’s literary theme with fun scenes in place across the reserve, so don’t miss out on this wonderful event.”

To celebrate the return of this iconic event, RSPB is waiving the general entry fee - which is usually £5 per car - until Wednesday, January 31, to encourage families to experience the reserve this New Year.

The Yarn Bombing Story Weekend sessions cost just £4 per person, and £3 for RSPB members and half price for children under the age of three.

To book Yarn Bombing Story Weekend tickets, call the reserve on: 01642 546 625.