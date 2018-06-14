Nature site wins bags of help for environmental campaign

Nature site bosses have thanked shoppers after winning backing from an environmental scheme aimed at reducing use of plastic bags.

Teesmouth Field Centre has been awarded £2,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The grants are raised from carrier bag sales and the local community voted in Hartlepool Tesco stores.

The money will be used to fund the Save Our Seashore project which allows schools and community groups to learn about the problems caused by plastic and rubbish on the beach.

The project allows the visitors to help save our seashore by taking part in beach cleaning activities.

A spokesman said: “Teesmouth Field Centre would like to thank everyone who voted for them.”

The first group to take part in the project were the Scouts and leaders from the 9th Hartlepool (St. Luke’s) Scouts.

The Scout group met at Teesmouth Field Centre for an evening’s beach clean on Teesmouth National Nature Reserve.

After an introduction to the problems caused to wildlife by rubbish on the beach, particularly plastic waste, the Scouts, armed with litter pickers, gloves and bin bags set off to the North Gare.

The spokesman added: “The Scouts were very thorough and enthusiastically picked up any rubbish along the path to the beach and in the sand dunes. Luckily the adults were on hand to help carry the rapidly filling bin bags!

“Teesmouth Field Centre is grateful to the Scouts for their splendid work and wishes to thank them and all their adult helpers for making this such a successful evening.”