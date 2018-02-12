Nearly £3,000 taken in armed robbery at Hartlepool shop

Two men have stolen almost £3,000 in an armed robbery at a shop in Hartlepool.

The terrifying incident occurred at McColl's in Elwick Road in the town at 7am yesterday, when two raiders entered the store armed with weapons, threatened the staff inside and told them to hand over money from the tills.

Around £2,800 was stolen from the premises but thankfully no-one was injured.

One of the men is described as being a white male, around 6ft tall and was wearing a white mask over his face, a yellow fluorescent jacket, a grey hat, dark trousers, gloves and a grey and black backpack.

The second man is described as being a white male and around the same height and he was wearing a black balaclava, an orange jacket, dark trousers and gloves.

Another McColl's store, this one in Front Street, Wingate, was robbed just before 9.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed that three suspects, who were armed with knives, threatened two members of staff before making off with a large quantity of cash.

A man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of robbery this morning and is currently in police custody.

It is not believed that the two incidents are linked.

A McColl’s spokesperson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is of utmost importance.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities in response to these incidents.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the Hartlepool store or anyone with information regarding the men responsible is asked to contact DC Darren Guest from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting event number 024995, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone with any information regarding the Wingate robbery is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 510 of February 10.