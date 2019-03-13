Nearly 70 Hartlepool homes left in darkness after powercut

Almost 70 homes in Hartlepool were plunged into darkness following a powercut.

Properties in Westbrooke Avenue in the town were affected last night.

The power supply went off shortly after 9pm and returned just after 11pm.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said: "68 customers were affected in the TS25 area.

"Customers' supply went off at about 9.20pm and was restored at 11.05pm.

"It was caused by a fault on our network.

"We thank our customers for their patience while our teams work to restore their power as quickly as possible."