Need some ideas for keeping your children occupied in Hartlepool over half-term?

A council-run children’s club in Hartlepool is organising various activities for youngsters over the half-term week.

Oscars club, based at Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way, is offering a number of activities for children aged three to 16, running from Monday to Friday.

Each day parents are able drop off their children from 8am with breakfast provided for them on arrival.

They then embark on an action-packed day of fun prior to being collected by parents by 5.45pm.

The week kicks off with a toy morning, arts and crafts activities and model making.

Throughout the week youngsters will have the chance to make Valentine’s gifts, take part in sports and games, be named star baker at an Oscars bake off competition and get creative with T-shirt printing.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “The emphasis is always on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.

“We have a calendar packed full of half-term fun, and parents are reminded that Oscars has expanded its service to offer support for working parents of three and four year olds and eligible to receive up to 30 hours free childcare per week.

“As part of this free 30-hour entitlement, we offer school pick-ups at 11.30am from St Teresa and Rossmere primary schools so children can attend our afternoon sessions.

Parents can also use their entitlement through our normal after-school programme and play scheme sessions, which will not change.”

For more email sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk or call 07771 936968.